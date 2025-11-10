6 killed across Israeli Arab community in single day as violence surges

A single day of violence in Israel left six people dead, highlighting a continuing surge in crime within Arab communities.

In Tel Aviv, a man was shot dead in a parking lot in what authorities believe stemmed from a family dispute. Security footage reportedly showed the shooter arriving on a bicycle, firing, and fleeing within seconds.

Approximately two hours later, a 32-year-old resident of Jaffa was shot near his home and later pronounced dead at Wolfson Hospital. The driver who transported him to the hospital subsequently fled the scene.

In Ramle, two brothers were shot dead, and their father critically injured. Four suspects from the same family were later arrested on suspicion of involvement. Elsewhere, a 32-year-old man in Ma'ale Iron and a 22-year-old from Haifa, killed on a highway, were also victims of the deadly spree.

Rida Jaber, a crime expert focusing on Arab society, described the trend as “a crazy phenomenon, almost like a plague within the Arab community,” noting that 2025 has already seen a soaring number of murders, with shootings being the most common method.

The Abraham Initiatives organization reports that 223 people have been killed in the Arab community since the start of the year.

Debates over responsibility continue. Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir has repeatedly called for Shin Bet involvement in tackling organized crime. Critics argue, however, that the minister’s public appearances in the Negev or at the Temple Mount, often filmed for cameras, lack a concrete strategy.

Lama Yassin, from Abraham Initiatives, stressed: “There must be a minister who truly cares about the Arab community and has the tools, skills, and capabilities to deal with crime.”

Police note that combating the rising wave of crime requires additional resources and equipment, yet it remains unclear which agency should lead national operations. Police Commissioner Danny Levi has publicized weapon and vehicle seizures, but field data indicates continued deterioration and loss of control.

As plans to tackle the crisis repeatedly falter, fear in the streets grows, and public trust in law enforcement continues to decline. The spike in violence underscores the urgent need for a coherent, well-resourced national strategy to address crime in Arab communities.