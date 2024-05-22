A two-year-old girl who was found forgotten inside a car in Beit Shemesh died on Wednesday.

The child was rushed to Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition but was ultimately declared dead upon arrival.

The incident unfolded on Rabbi Brachya Street in Beit Shemesh, where the toddler had been left unattended inside a closed vehicle for an extended period. Emergency responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) swiftly arrived at the scene to provide assistance.

Emergency medics Menachem Edri and Shalom Shasha described the distressing scene upon their arrival. The child was unconscious and displayed signs consistent with heat stroke, a dire consequence of being trapped inside the hot car.

"We arrived at the scene and found a two-year-old girl unconscious with signs of heat stroke. We were informed that she had been inside the closed vehicle for a considerable amount of time," stated Edri and Shasha.

MDA Spokesperson

Urgent medical measures, including cooling and advanced resuscitation techniques, were administered at the scene before the child was evacuated to Shaare Zedek Hospital in critical condition.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the child's condition worsened, leading to the decision to declare her deceased upon arrival at the hospital.