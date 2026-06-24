Ben & Jerry's Israel has introduced a new ice cream flavor, "Milk & Honey," inspired by the biblical description of Israel as "a land flowing with milk and honey." Marketed as the company's "most Israeli flavor yet," the launch is intended as a tribute to the communities of southern Israel and their resilience in the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks.

The new flavor is made using ingredients sourced from communities directly affected by the attacks. The milk comes from Kibbutz Alumim, located near the Gaza border, while the honey is produced by beekeepers at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai. The ice cream also features Star of David-shaped chocolate pieces manufactured in Beersheba by a social enterprise that employs people with disabilities.

The packaging carries its own symbolic significance. It features artwork by the late Rivi Doron-Gerloy, an artist from southern Israel who died last year. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from sales of the flavor will be donated to the Ayalim Association, an organization focused on rebuilding and strengthening communities across the Negev region.

The launch comes several years after a highly publicized dispute between Ben & Jerry's global parent company and its Israeli franchise.

In 2021, the Vermont-based ice cream maker announced it would stop selling products in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, triggering widespread criticism and political backlash. The following year, Ben & Jerry's Israeli business was sold to local licensee Avi Zinger, allowing the brand's Israeli operations to continue independently throughout the country.

Since its launch, "Milk & Honey" has been widely promoted on social media as a gesture of solidarity with southern Israeli communities. Supporters have praised the flavor for highlighting local producers and contributing to recovery efforts, while some critics continue to view the brand through the lens of the 2021 controversy.

Regardless of the debate, the new flavor has quickly emerged as one of Ben & Jerry's Israel's most symbolic products, combining local ingredients, social impact initiatives and support for communities rebuilding after one of the country's most traumatic events.