Boat therapy helps bereaved Israelis coping with loss after October 7

In the tranquil waters off the marina in Herzliya, north of Tel Aviv, a unique form of therapy is offering solace to bereaved Israelis grappling with the profound pain of loss.

A sailboat glides through the sea under the warm sun, carrying passengers who are not tourists but rather fathers, mothers, wives, and husbands of soldiers who lost their lives fighting for Israel.

Organized by the Mifrasim Foundation, these boat outings provide a safe space for grieving families to come together, share their stories, and find comfort in each other's company. Founded in 2018 by four sailing enthusiasts, the foundation recognized the therapeutic value of sailing as a means of healing emotional wounds.

"After their military service, they understood that sailing together had therapeutic value," explained Yossele Dror, one of the foundation's founders. "The idea was to use what happens when people go together on a boat, working together as a team in the outdoors, detached from the environment on shore, to help people dealing with the most difficult challenges that living in Israel has to offer."

Mifrasim Foundation

The outings offer participants a chance to detach from their everyday surroundings and connect with nature while also engaging in teamwork and camaraderie. Each person on board is given a role, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among the group. As they navigate the waters together, they share their grief, support one another, and find moments of solace amid the tranquility of the sea.

"For many, it provides relief," remarked volunteer Aymeric Chocron. "There is a real benefit to this program."

Mifrasim Foundation

Since its inception, the Mifrasim Foundation has provided support to thousands of bereaved families, war wounded, and trauma victims.

However, following the tragic events of October 7, the foundation faced financial challenges and struggled to meet the growing demand for its services. With about 1,600 families affected by loss and half a million Israelis at risk of developing post-traumatic stress disorder, the need for support has never been greater.

"We found it as a mission to do more of what we're doing and to reach more people," expressed Dror. "We all know that this boat, bought by Yossi and his three friends, only helps trauma victims, war wounded, grieving families, autistic children, and even Israeli Jews and Arab Israelis who sail together to get to know each other."

Mifrasim Foundation

Despite the obstacles, the foundation remains committed to its mission of healing and hopes to expand its reach in the future. With the support of volunteers and donors, they aim to acquire more boats and continue providing much-needed solace to those in need.

As the sailboat returns to the marina, the passengers disembark, their hearts a little lighter and their spirits a little brighter. In the midst of their grief, they have found moments of peace and connection on the open sea—a testament to the healing power of community and the resilience of the human spirit.