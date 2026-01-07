Bus driver charged with murder after teen fatally struck in Jerusalem protest

Israeli authorities have charged a bus driver with murder with aggravating circumstances after 14-year-old Yossef Eisenthal was fatally struck during a demonstration in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Police said the driver is expected to appear in court today, where they will request a 15-day extension of his detention while the investigation continues.

Eisenthal, a student from the Ramot neighborhood, was participating in a protest against the conscription of yeshiva students when the bus hit him. Video footage of the incident shows the boy being struck, and preliminary reports suggest he may have grabbed onto the vehicle.

In addition to Eisenthal, three other pedestrians, also around 15 years old, suffered minor injuries.

The tragic event has prompted a national outpouring of grief. Eisenthal’s funeral is scheduled for today at 1:00 p.m., with the procession set to move from Ohel Torah Yeshiva to the Mount of Olives Cemetery.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his sorrow, stating:

"I feel profound pain at the loss of dear yeshiva student Yossef Eisenthal, who was crushed to death yesterday during a demonstration in Jerusalem. The circumstances of this tragedy will be thoroughly investigated to draw all necessary lessons. My sincerest condolences go to the Eisenthal family. At the same time, I urge everyone to avoid escalation of tensions, so that we do not, God forbid, experience further tragedies. The sanctity of life is a value ingrained in our heritage, and we must preserve it at all costs."

The bus driver, now in police custody, told investigators that he had felt threatened and assaulted by participants in the demonstration, prompting him to accelerate. He reportedly contacted police prior to the incident, claiming he had been attacked.

The bus company that employs the driver expressed deep condolences, saying in a statement:

"We are profoundly saddened by this incident and extend our sympathies to the family and the community. The matter is under police investigation, and we are fully cooperating with authorities, providing all necessary information."

Police continue to investigate the incident, while the Orthodox community and the nation mourn the loss of the young teen.