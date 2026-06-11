Chaos on Israel's roads as Haredi draft protests escalate nationwide

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters affiliated with the hardline Jerusalem Faction staged demonstrations across Israel on Thursday, blocking major highways and causing widespread traffic disruptions in protest against the arrest of yeshiva students accused of evading military service.

The demonstrations brought several key roads to a standstill during Thursday evening rush hour, one of the busiest traffic periods of the week. Police deployed forces to multiple locations and used stun grenades in an effort to disperse protesters who had blocked major transportation routes.

Among the roads affected were Highway 6 near the Hadid Tunnel, Highway 1 near the Ganot Interchange, and Highway 4 between Hashiva and Mesuvim. While the roads were initially only temporarily closed to traffic in both directions, authorities later announced that they had been completely shut down, severely disrupting travel to and from Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Rail services were temporarily suspended after protesters entered train tracks, further exacerbating transportation disruptions.

Additional demonstrations took place in southern Israel, where ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked the Netivot Junction, causing heavy congestion on Highways 25 and 34. Police forces were deployed to the area and prepared to clear the roads.

The protests also led to several violent incidents involving demonstrators and frustrated motorists. In one case, a female driver was filmed exiting her vehicle holding a sharp object and attempting to push protesters away, prompting a physical confrontation during which demonstrators reportedly struck her.

In a separate incident near the Geha Interchange, a 93-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle attempting to pass through a protest site. Elsewhere, a 21-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the Ganot Interchange.

The Israel Airports Authority warned that the planned protests near Ben Gurion Airport were expected to cause significant traffic disruptions on roads leading to the country's main international gateway. Travelers were advised to use train services to reach the airport whenever possible.

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Police also reinforced their presence near the residence of Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit in Mevaseret Zion amid concerns that demonstrators could extend their protests to the area.

The demonstrations come amid heightened tensions over efforts to enforce military conscription laws among segments of the ultra-Orthodox community, particularly following the arrest of individuals accused of failing to comply with enlistment orders.

In light of the anticipated congestion, police urged the public to avoid unnecessary travel in the Dan Bloc region. "We recommend postponing non-essential trips to another time," police said in a statement.