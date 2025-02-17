Claims Conference & Israel announce new initiative for Holocaust survivors

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) and Israel's Social Welfare Ministry announced a new initiative to assist Holocaust survivors living in Israel on Monday.

The program, in collaboration with the ministry's Veterans Administration, has already begun working to support survivors, with funding allocated for social workers to concentrate exclusively on helping them.

Naama Stern / GPO

"The Claims Conference is fully committed to ensuring that the rights of all Holocaust survivors in Israel are accessed — we can’t allow even one survivor to be alone," said Tziona Koenig-Yair, associate executive vice president of the Claims Conference in Israel. "Some survivors don’t have family and require more individual attention and social workers can be like family and provide this sorely needed care."

She said the "new groundbreaking program has already proven to be successful in that regard, thanks in large part to our partnership with the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Reshut, a growing number of municipalities across Israel. We fund dozens of services from food to mobile health vans, food cards for hashlamat hachnasa (income supplement), support communities, friendly visitation, psychological services, senior day centers. Creating an appropriate care plan and matching every individual survivor need with programs that we fund is essential."

The social workers will map the aging population to locate survivors not registered in social services, tailoring the assistance to the needs of each survivor, and work to increase the aid they get.

Bruno Sharvit / GPO

"The joint project with the Claims Conference is another step in developing the services that we provide to Holocaust survivors in Israel," said Yariv Mann, head of the Administration for Senior Citizens. "Every day, Holocaust survivors show us the strength of the human spirit and constitute the solid foundation for the spirit of Israeli society. The Director of Veterans Affairs at the Ministry of Social Welfare works every day to provide them with a good and healthy quality of life."

As the average age of Holocaust survivors is 87, their needs are changing daily. The new initiative offers a holistic and personal approach.

Areas where the program has begun include: Carmiel, Ramla, Be'er Sheva, Hadera, Netanya, Eshkol Regional Council, Sderot, Ofakim, Netivot, and the Emek Jezreel Regional Council. Across 20 municipalities, 14 million shekels (nearly $4 million) has already been allocated. More than 20 more municipalities will open to serve the estimated 25,000 Holocaust survivors in Israel. More than 63 percent of Holocaust survivors have been registered in Israel to receive compensation, more than any other country.

Greg Schneider, Executive Vice President of the Claims Conference, said: "We must be relentless in our commitment to the steadfast care of survivors and finding innovative solutions for their care. In addition to addressing the unique day-to-day needs of Holocaust survivors, this new program provides individual insight into which survivors need support and what they need support with. Currently, a strong focus is the support for Paneem registration – a required annual certification that two thirds of survivors here in Israel have already completed. This is just one example of the many nuanced issues survivors face that having designated social workers will help us to address."

"We are going to make sure each individual has the right solution. In the long run this serves our purpose to make the lives of survivors easier," said Ambassador Colette Avital, chairperson of the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel and Claims Conference Board Member.