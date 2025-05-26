Clashes erupt during Jerusalem Flag Parade, police calm tensions

The Flag March took place on Monday in Jerusalem in honor of Jerusalem Day, marking the unification of the city under Israeli sovereignty after nearly 20 years of Jordanian occupation. Thousands of participants visited the capital's streets and to take part in the "Flag Dance" tradition on their way to the Western Wall, via the Muslim Quarter. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at the scene and was received with cheers from the crowd.

Alongside the celebrations, serious clashes were recorded at the Damascus Gate and in the alleys of the Muslim Quarter. Before the start of the march, two young Jewish men were arrested after they sprayed tear gas at Palestinians near the dividing line in the city. Another incident occurred overnight, when a group of Jews who were marching in the old city allegedly attacked an Arab man who was with his partner, after one of them bumped into him. The victim was beaten with fists and kicks, injured and taken to hospital. The police arrested two men in their 20s, but they were released on restrictive conditions.

Israel Police

During the parade, hate songs against the Arab population were heard, echoing past years. Police Commissioner Dani Levi told i24NEWS that he did not hear racist songs during the parade, adding: "Perhaps because I'm an artillery man; I don't hear." The Israel Police said that, "Throughout the day and so far, the police have been dealing with dozens of suspects involved in disturbing the peace."

Major General (ret.) Yair Golan, the leader of the Democrats Party, said he saw "Shocking images from the flag parade. This does not look like love for Jerusalem – this looks like hatred, racism, and hooliganism. This is not our Judaism and not the Zionism we believe in. This is a product of an anti-Zionist and non-Jewish government, inciting and racist. We will fight for a Jerusalem for all of us – Christians, Jews, and Arabs, secular and religious. Jerusalem belongs to all who love her."