Clashes in Ra'anana outside Israeli-Palestinian Memorial Day ceremony

Dozens of right-wing activists rioted outside outside a Reform synagogue in Ra'anana on Tuesday evening, during a screening of the "alternative Memorial Day ceremony" that was held in participation with bereaved Israeli and Palestinian families. The police were called to the scene to allow the ceremony's attendees to leave the place, three suspects of the riots were arrested.

The alternative Memorial Day ceremony is organized by the Parents Circle-Families Forum and Combatants for Peace groups. It took place simultaneously in Jaffa and Beit Jala near Bethlehem in the West Bank, and was broadcast live on the internet. Over the years, the entry of Palestinian families from the West Bank to participate in the ceremony has raised controversy, and in recent years the Supreme Court intervened to allow their entry. This year due to the war, there was no entry of Palestinians from the West Bank.

The Israel Police said that four officers were lightly injured and received treatment on the spot. Three suspects who were arrested have been transferred for interrogation.

The head of the Likud branch in Ra'anana, Racheli Ben Ari Sakat, wrote a Facebook post justifying the act of attack, and threatening leftists. "To the left in Ra'anana I say this is only the opening shot, don't test us," she said. "Today you were exposed in your nudity and you brought this upon yourselves. We will not be quiet anymore".

Knesset (Israeli parliament) member Gilad Kariv from the Democratic Party responded to the violent event, slamming the "Kahanist Phalangists," the former term referring to an Israeli party banned for extremist racist views and a defunct far-right Lebanese Christian party that perpetrated a series of massacres during the Lebanese civil war. "Throwing stones at synagogue windows, attacking citizens, shouting 'death to Arabs' and 'may your village burn'... There is no connection between these hooligans and the sacred memory of the fallen IDF soldiers. They are a disgrace and a real danger to the future of us all."