Digital Center Conference held to combat rampant antisemitism

In the global world we inhabit today, every event, every word, every display of hatred instantly reaches screens and communities around the globe. As residents of this global village, we are more connected than ever, and this connection carries immense responsibility.

Antisemitism, one of the oldest and most dangerous forms of hatred, is no longer a localized or isolated issue. In an era where boundaries have blurred, antisemitism echoes faster and louder, reaching every corner of the globe. Today, it is impossible to hide behind walls of physical or cultural distance—antisemitism is heard, seen, and experienced everywhere.

Technology and digital platforms have significantly contributed to the spread of antisemitism worldwide. Social networks and digital platforms have become open arenas where hateful messages are disseminated without sufficient oversight and sometimes intentionally amplified. Incendiary and inflammatory content reaches millions of users within seconds, exploiting algorithms that favor conflict and extremism.

Moreover, the anonymity provided by the internet enables purveyors of hatred to evade accountability, emboldening them to freely disseminate antisemitic content without consequence. Consequently, antisemitism resonates louder than ever, swiftly infiltrating new communities and undermining the sense of security among Jews worldwide.

Precisely for these reasons, we must treat antisemitism as the clear and tangible threat it represents. Antisemitism is not merely theoretical hatred or passing prejudice—it is potential violence waiting to happen. We must acknowledge it for what it is and confront it decisively, with zero tolerance.

We witness the consequences of antisemitism in various cities around the world. The violence, fear, and erosion of personal and community security are entirely unacceptable. It is time we collectively assume responsibility for our home, planet Earth, where we all live together.

As the director of the Digital Center in Sderot, operating in close cooperation with the Municipality of Sderot and the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, I see firsthand the power of technological and global connectivity in combating antisemitism. We are committed to continuing our leadership in innovative digital initiatives aimed at fighting hatred in all its forms, strengthening connections between diverse communities, and reminding everyone of our shared humanity.

This week, Israel hosts an important conference addressing antisemitism and strategies to combat it. I call upon all conference participants to act courageously, creatively, and collaboratively to eradicate this phenomenon. I urge each and every one of you not to remain indifferent. Take personal and collective responsibility; report antisemitic content online, raise awareness within your communities, and participate in initiatives promoting education and tolerance. Do not allow hatred to triumph. Join us in building a future where every individual has the right to live safely, free from fear and discrimination. Only together, through unity and mutual responsibility, can we ensure a safer, fairer, and better world for all.

Gatit Butera is the Director of the National Digital Center, operating in collaboration with the Municipality of Sderot