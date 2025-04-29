Controversy as Netanyahu corrected on number of hostages still alive

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stirred controversy over the living hostages still being held in the Gaza Strip. During a meeting with dignitaries who will light torches for Independence Day, the Israeli prime minister said that Israel has "brought back 196 of our hostages, 147 alive. There are up to 24 still alive." His wife Sarah immediately whispered "fewer," prompting him to correct himself: "I say up to 24, the others, unfortunately, are no longer alive."

This statement caused outrage for Einav Zangauker, mother of Matan, who is still held in Gaza: "If the Prime Minister's wife has new information about deceased hostages, I demand to know if my son is still alive or if he was murdered in captivity because your husband refuses to end the war," she said.

In footage released, Transportation and Culture Minister Miri Regev, organizer of the ceremonies, is seen apparently slipping a note to Netanyahu just before he addressed the issue of hostages.

Netanyahu also hailed Israeli military successes: "We have turned the situation around, brought Hezbollah to its knees. In practice, we have toppled the Assad regime, and we have hit Iran and the Houthis."

Regev specified that the number of torchbearers had been increased this year because of the war. "Only one torch will be carried by two people instead of three, that of the hostages, to symbolize the absence of the 59 people we are still waiting for."