Court-ordered autopsies of infants spark violent protests in Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh

A Jerusalem magistrate’s court ruled Monday evening to allow autopsies on the bodies of two infants who died at an unlicensed daycare center, a decision that sparked violent protests in ultra-Orthodox neighborhoods in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

The infants, Leah Goloventzitz, aged three and a half months, and Aharon Katz, four months old, died under circumstances that are still under investigation. Authorities said 53 other children who were at the daycare were taken to hospitals as a precautionary measure. Medical teams later ruled out exposure to toxic substances.

Investigators believe the deaths may have been caused by dehydration and asphyxiation, allegedly linked to an air conditioner set to a high temperature in a confined, poorly ventilated space. Officials say the autopsies are necessary to determine the exact cause of death.

The decision faced strong opposition from Zaka, a volunteer emergency and victim-identification organization, which objected on religious grounds. Zaka petitioned the Supreme Court in an effort to halt the procedure, arguing that it violates religious law and the dignity of the deceased.

“We are exhausting every legal option to protect the infants’ dignity and to minimize any harm to their bodies,” said Snir Elmaliah of Zaka’s legal department.

Despite the appeal, the court approved the post-mortem examinations, siding with police and prosecutors who said the autopsies were essential to the criminal investigation.

The ruling immediately triggered unrest.

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked major roads, disrupted public transportation, and clashed with police. In Beit Shemesh, riot police deployed water cannons near the Lev HaRama shopping center to disperse crowds. In Jerusalem, buses were halted and drivers reported being threatened.

Police said protesters threw stones and other objects, set trash bins on fire, and vandalized vehicles. The demonstrations were declared illegal, and officers moved in to restore order.

“The Israel Police will act decisively against any disruption of public order,” a police spokesperson said, adding that forces would continue operating “with firmness to disperse rioters and reestablish calm.”

Zaka officials said the organization will continue to pursue legal avenues. “We will keep fighting in the highest courts to preserve the dignity of the infants,” said Mikhaël Guttwein, who coordinates the group’s legal efforts.