Dozens protest against IDF draft of ultra-Orthodox men to new brigade

Dozens of ultra-Orthodox men protested against their enlistment to the army near the draft office in Kiryat Ono on Monday. The demonstration caused roadblocks and major traffic jams, while police escorted new recruits who will join a new ultra-Orthodox brigade.

The current recruitment is drafting religious men into the Israel Defense Forces for various combat and combat support paths, which are open to them and allow them to maintain their lifestyle while performing significant military service. Two new companies will join the Hashmonaim Brigade, one for regular service and the other for reserve.

Soldiers joining the brigade will begin combat training that will last approximately eight months. The training includes specialization in shooting, urban and open terrain warfare, and night combat. At the end of this training, the recruits will fully become part of the IDF's infantry. The brigade's unique framework offers a combination of religious studies and meaningful military service, giving soldiers the opportunity to defend the country while preserving and strengthening the values of the Torah and its commandments.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to work for the recruitment of members of the ultra-Orthodox community, while preserving their lifestyle throughout the service and ensuring suitable conditions for them."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, from the ultra-Orthodox Sephardic Shas party, reacted to the demonstration. "I strongly condemn the hooligans who acted violently against the ultra-Orthodox recruits of the IDF," he said. "They are not Torah students and do not represent its values."

The issue of ultra-Orthodox men enlisting in the army has exposed deep fissures in Israeli society, as many young men from the sector study in a yeshiva, a school for advanced Torah studies, instead of drafting into the military. The government's longheld policy of giving these students de facto exemption has been challenged, with the Supreme Court declaring this unconstitutional as the IDF has called for participation by a greater part of Israeli society in the military after more than a year and a half of war.

On Friday, the Israel Hofsheet organization petitioned the Supreme Court for a conditional order regarding the conscription of ultra-Orthodox youth, demanding draft orders are immediately issued to all young people of the ultra-Orthodox community of eligible age, as well as the imposition of sanctions on those who do not comply. i24NEWS has reported on the lack sanctions enforced against ultra-Orthodox youth who have received conscription orders, deserting and getting arrested at Ben Gurion airport.