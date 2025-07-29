Druze doctor discovers wounded Syrians in Israeli hospital are his relatives

Recommended -

A poignant moment unfolded at Rambam Hospital this week when an Israeli Druze doctor discovered that several wounded Syrians admitted for treatment were, in fact, his own relatives, family members he had never met.

The injured Syrians, a Druze woman and her two children, were evacuated from the Sweida region of Syria following a deadly attack on Druze villages by Syrian forces. The children’s father was killed, while the mother and 16-year-old daughter sustained moderate injuries. The 6-year-old son suffered multiple fractures and a serious gunshot wound. After receiving initial treatment in Syria, their deteriorating condition prompted a transfer to Israel for advanced medical care.

Upon their arrival at Rambam Hospital, a Druze caregiver noticed the family’s surname and alerted a doctor with the same name.

The doctor soon realized these patients were his distant relatives, family he had only heard about through his father, who emigrated from Syria to Israel in 1947.

“I had goosebumps,” the doctor recalled. “It was overwhelming to meet family for the first time under such difficult circumstances.”

The Syrian mother, emotional and relieved, said: “I feel at home, with my family. I hope Israel will help the Druze.”

This unexpected encounter highlights the deep, enduring ties between Druze communities in Israel and Syria, transcending borders and conflicts.