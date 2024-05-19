Eden Golan sings disqualified Eurovision song ‘October Rain’ at hostage rally

Eden Golan, Israel's representative at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, performed her controversial song “October Rain” at a rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, held in support of hostages taken by terror groups in Gaza.

This marks her first onstage performance since the contest.

“October Rain,” which was originally written for the Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland, was disqualified by the European Broadcasting Union for its perceived political messaging.

The song’s lyrics include lines such as “writers of the history/stand with me” and “I’m still wet from the October rain/October rain,” which are believed to reference those killed in the October 7 Hamas attacks.

“This is the first time I am singing onstage after returning from Eurovision,” Golan told the crowd gathered at Hostages Square. “I wanted to do it on this stage, in this square.”

She added, “I wanted to sing ‘October Rain’ tonight and it is my prayer to bring everyone home. I will not stop making our voice heard in Israel and in the world, until everyone returns home.”

Despite the controversy, Golan finished fifth in the international contest with a reworded version of the song titled “Hurricane.”

The Israeli entry faced animosity from other contestants, booing from some audience members, and pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel rallies outside the venue in Malmo, Sweden, amid the ongoing Gaza conflict.

The Saturday night event in Hostages Square, organized by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, aimed to garner international attention and pressure Hamas to release the remaining 128 hostages held in Gaza.