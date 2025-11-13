Eli Sharabi memoir named in Time Magazine’s Top 100 Books of 2025

Eli Sharabi, the Israeli who endured 491 days in Hamas captivity, has received international recognition with his memoir Hostage, which has been named one of Time magazine’s 100 must-read books for 2025.

Sharabi’s harrowing account details the moment he was abducted on October 7, 2023, separated from his wife and daughters, and transported through Gaza’s underground tunnels.

The memoir vividly portrays the daily struggles and bonds formed among fellow hostages, capturing both the physical deprivation and the small acts of solidarity that sustained them.

“Hostage is the first memoir to chronicle the events following October 7, providing an unflinching, deeply personal look at one of the most controversial conflicts in recent history,” Time critic Hamilton Kane noted. Sharabi recounts simple moments of survival, such as sharing a sparse meal, a small tray of rice, beans, or meat, and the profound emotional toll of learning about the deaths of his wife Lian, daughters Noya and Yahel, and brother Yossi.

The book’s impact has been immediate. The English edition, published by HarperCollins, reached No. 4 on The New York Times bestseller list within a week of release, while the Hebrew edition sold over 100,000 copies in Israel. International editions are slated for release in multiple languages.

“We are proud, though not surprised, by the success of the English edition,” said Sela Meir Publishing, which released the Hebrew version. “Eli has written a story that is both historically significant and universally human, showing resilience, choice, and the enduring strength of the human spirit.”

Sharabi joins a distinguished roster of authors on Time’s 2025 list, including literary legend Margaret Atwood with Book of Lives, rock poet Patti Smith with Bread of Angels, and South Korean Nobel laureate Han Kang with We Do Not Part.

In reflecting on his journey, Sharabi expressed gratitude for readers and supporters, dedicating the success of Hostage to the memory of his lost family and to all remaining hostages still awaiting freedom.