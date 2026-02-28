Emergency hotlines activated nationwide: Here’s where to call

Israel’s health system raised its alert level to Level D, the highest designation, on Saturday following the launch of Operation “Roaring Lion” In recent hours, hospitals have begun large-scale emergency measures, including evacuating patients, transferring departments to underground facilities, and canceling all non-urgent medical activity.

Health Minister Haim Katz ordered a shift to integrated national management to ensure continuity of care even in scenarios involving power outages or supply disruptions.

Hospitals nationwide, led by Yoseftal Medical Center, announced the cancellation of all ambulatory and elective (non-urgent) treatments. At Yoseftal, patients were moved to protected areas, and life-saving medical teams were reinforced. Health maintenance organizations transitioned to remote services and are operating only from protected clinics.

Emergency medical services (southern region – Clalit):

Sderot and Kiryat Gat: TEREM centers operating until the morning of March 1

Netivot, Ofakim, Dimona, Arad: Open continuously until 07:00

Be’er Sheva: “Briuta” center open until 12:30 a.m.

Ashkelon: Specialist medical center (Ben Gurion Avenue) open until 22:30

Rahat and dispersed Bedouin communities (Hura, Lakiya, Segev Shalom, Kseifa): Evening operations

Mental health and resilience support

Due to the security situation, mental health hotlines are operating in emergency mode 24/7. The Ministry of Health emphasized that resilience centers and health funds are available for emotional support:

Clalit: *8703

Meuhedet: *3833 (extension 8)

Maccabi: *3555

Leumit: *507

ERAN Association: 1201

National Resilience Center: *5486

Southern resilience centers:

Ashkelon: *2452

Sderot: 08-6611140

Ofakim: 054-8220057

Special guidance for foreign workers:

The Central Bureau for Foreign Workers released informational videos in Thai, Filipino, Russian, Hindi, and Sinhalese to explain Home Front Command guidelines. A dedicated 24/7 operations center has been established for workers and employers at:

050-200-5523 | 050-950-9599 | 050-450-5028

Equipment and continuity preparedness:

Based on lessons learned from Operation “Rising Lion” the health system has been stocked with a three-month supply of medications and medical equipment. Additionally, 2,400 generators were distributed to ventilated patients receiving home care, and a dedicated blackout command center was activated to manage potential power-grid disruptions.

Resilience centers – additional regions:

Southern Israel and Gaza envelope:

Ashkelon, Sderot, Ofakim, Netivot, Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon, Sdot Negev, Sha’ar HaNegev, and Bedouin community centers (full addresses and phone numbers remain active).

Northern Israel (Eastern & Western Galilee):

Hebrew: 04-6900603

Arabic: 04-7702649

Russian: 04-7702650

English: 04-7702651