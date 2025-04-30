English-language ceremony in Jerusalem commemorates Israeli victims

The Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem and the IDF Widows and Orphans organization (IDFWO) held their annual Memorial Day ceremony for English speakers on Tuesday night, bringing together Israelis and international visitors.

This commemoration, the most important in Israel conducted entirely in English, brought together many personalities, including Yossi Cohen, the former director of the Mossad and president of the Association of Friends of the IDFWO; Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations; and Museum of Tolerance President Larry A. Mizel and co-founder Rabbi Marvin Hier.

The event paid tribute to fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism, with particular attention to the 317 new widows and 735 orphans since the massacre of October 7, 2023.

In his speech, Cohen addressed the Iranian threat, reminding the attendees that, "even as we gather here in mourning and remembrance, we must not forget that threats against the State of Israel have not stopped. The Iranian threat is not just a strategic challenge, it's a moral challenge. It is a test of our unity, our resilience, and our unwavering determination to defend our people and our homeland."

The former Mossad chief said, "The State of Israel must do everything in its power – diplomatically, politically, and, if necessary, operationally – to ensure that Iran never acquires nuclear weapons." A particularly moving moment was when Pessie Gordon, an Australian-born widow of Staff Sergeant Naftali Yonah Gordon, who was killed in combat in Gaza on December 7, 2023, lit a commemorative torch. Pessie's sister, Malki Roth, had herself been killed by a Hamas terrorist in the bombing at the Sbarro restaurant in Jerusalem in 2001.

A symbolic empty chair was also placed in memory of the IDF soldiers whose bodies are still held by Hamas, as a silent prayer for the release of all hostages, both living and deceased.

Ittai Hershberg, a 12-year-old orphan, recited the Kaddish prayer. He is one of four children of Lieutenant Colonel Yochai Gur Hershberg, who fell on December 5, 2023, while commanding the EITAN unit (unit for missing persons of the IDF).

Larry A. Mizel, president of the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem, said that "since October 7th, over 600 IDF soldiers have given their lives. Thousands more have been wounded. Shattered families. Interrupted futures. And yet, even in the shadow of such loss, hope endures." Heartbreaking testimonies were also shared by grieving mothers, including Sigal Manzuri, whose two daughters, Roya and Norelle, were murdered at the Nova Festival, and Dafna Russo, who lost her husband Uri during the massacre at Kibbutz Kfar Aza on October 7. This ceremony was the first in a series of events planned at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem to mark Memorial Day and the 77th anniversary of Israel's independence.