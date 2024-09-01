Estimated 300,000 rally in solidarity with hostage families; Ayalon blocked

Protests in Tel Aviv deteriorate into rioting as an estimated two hundred flood the major Ayalon highway, blocking traffic

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
Demonstrations in Tel Aviv as an estimated 300,000 people protest across the country in solidarity with the families of hostages
Demonstrations in Tel Aviv as an estimated 300,000 people protest across the country in solidarity with the families of hostagesChaim Goldberg/Flash90

Anger over the death of six abductees held captive by Hamas led to mass protests throughout Israel on Thursday, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum saying that an estimated 300,000 people rallied to call for a hostage release deal.

mong the main planned events: a candle lighting ceremony in memory of the six, at the headquarters of the families of the abductees, with the participation of dozens of ambassadors and diplomats.

Dozens of businesses and unions are taking part in a general strike, with the doctor's union in the country joining the Histadrut labor union and others.

Video poster
Protesters swarm Ayalon highway as police struggle to restore order

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said it had returned the bodies of the hostages Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi. According to the autopsies, they were executed by Hamas terrorists two to three days before.

This article received 4 comments

Comments