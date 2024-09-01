Estimated 300,000 rally in solidarity with hostage families; Ayalon blocked

Anger over the death of six abductees held captive by Hamas led to mass protests throughout Israel on Thursday, with the Hostages and Missing Families Forum saying that an estimated 300,000 people rallied to call for a hostage release deal.

mong the main planned events: a candle lighting ceremony in memory of the six, at the headquarters of the families of the abductees, with the participation of dozens of ambassadors and diplomats.

Dozens of businesses and unions are taking part in a general strike, with the doctor's union in the country joining the Histadrut labor union and others.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces said it had returned the bodies of the hostages Ori Danino, Alex Lubnov, Almog Sarusi, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Carmel Gat, and Eden Yerushalmi. According to the autopsies, they were executed by Hamas terrorists two to three days before.