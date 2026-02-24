Eurovision: Israel unveils its entry song for Eurovision 2026

Israel has unveiled the song that will represent the country at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, set to take place in Vienna in less than three months. The entry, titled “Michelle,” was announced on Monday by the public broadcaster Kan.

The song will be performed by Noam Bettan, who was selected to carry Israel’s colors at the 2026 contest. The official release of the track is scheduled for next Thursday. “Michelle” was penned by Tzlil Kalifi, Nadav Aharoni, and Yuval Raphael, the latter having drawn attention at the previous edition by finishing second in Basel.

One of the song’s defining features is its linguistic blend. “Michelle” will combine French, Noam Bettan’s native language, with Hebrew and English. Early details suggest an upbeat, energetic track, marking a stylistic shift from the ballads Israel submitted over the past two years.

Following the announcement, Israel has slipped slightly in international bookmakers’ rankings and now sits in fifth place. Despite this modest drop, the country remains firmly among the favorites to contend for the top spots.

As the world’s most-watched music competition draws nearer, anticipation is building around the song’s official debut and the staging concept that will bring Israel’s 2026 entry to life.