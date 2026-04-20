Ex-Mossad chief: 'no agreement will change Iran’s fundamental ambitions'

Former Mossad Director Yossi Cohen issued a stark warning against diplomatic complacency during a Remembrance Day ceremony on Monday evening, asserting that Israel’s military successes must not lead to a false sense of security regarding the Iranian threat.

Speaking at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, Cohen addressed an audience of bereaved families, international diplomats, and Diaspora Jewish leaders. His remarks focused on the long-term implications of recent IDF operations.

While Cohen praised the "military and intelligence might" displayed by the IDF and the intelligence community during the two recent operations in Iran, he cautioned that the strategic battle is far from over.

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"We must not deceive ourselves: the Iranians will continue to lie, and we must not trust them or rest on our laurels," Cohen stated. "No agreement and no ceasefire will change their fundamental ambitions. Therefore, despite the significant achievements of the war, our campaign for the State of Israel has not yet ended. We will still be required to show sacrifice, determination, and boundless Zionism."

Cohen, who serves as the President of the Friends of the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, also spoke directly to the families of the fallen.

"The security of millions of Israeli citizens rests on the shoulders of your loved ones," Cohen said. "They were the heroes of secret operations and open campaigns, and you are the heroes of the lives that come after."

The ceremony, held in partnership with the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combatting Antisemitism, was conducted in English and broadcast live to Jewish communities worldwide. The Ministry noted that Remembrance Day has become an increasingly vital bridge between Israel and the Diaspora, allowing global Jewry to share in the national grief and strengthen ties with the families of the fallen.

Amichai Chikli, Minister of Diaspora Affairs, attended the event alongside foreign dignitaries, including the Ambassador of Panama and representatives from the Belgian and Czech embassies.

Yehonatan Rees, CEO of the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem, emphasized the social responsibility of the Israeli public: "In the wake of the complex years we have endured, our responsibility as a society is to stand by the widows and orphans... From the pain grows a deeper commitment to one another, and that is our true strength."

The event marked the third year of collaboration between the Museum of Tolerance and the IDF Widows and Orphans Organization, a partnership that has expanded to include educational activities and commemorative events designed to link national heritage with personal healing.