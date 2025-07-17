Families of hostages block main Tel Aviv highway, demanding end to Gaza war

Recommended -

Families of hostages and feminist activists blocked the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv on Thursday morning, calling for the return of the hostages.

"Netanyahu is thwarting the will of the people – bring everyone back," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement.

"While the polls show that 82 percent of the people support an agreement for the return of all the hostages and an end to the war, it appears that Netanyahu is once again thwarting the will of the people and dragging us into an endless war for messianic delusions," the statement said.

"Time and again we have seen and witnessed that Netanyahu and his government are thwarting any chance of bringing back people who are being tortured and wasting away in the tunnels for political interests. An overwhelming majority demands of Netanyahu and his minority government – end the war, leave Gaza, and bring everyone, everyone home – immediately."

Among those participating were Naama Weinberg, cousin of the late Itay Savirsky who was kidnapped alive and murdered in captivity, and Gila Habaron, a relative of Tal Shoham, who was returned in the ceasefire agreement in January.