Find your dream home: Your guide to Israel's real estate market

Yoni Barel's top tips for foreign buyers

Yoni Barel is the vice president of marketing and sales at Azorim, one of the largest development and construction companies in Israel, and he shares his insight into the current climate of the real estate market.

As Israel finds itself in a prolonged war and antisemitism surges abroad, there is an increased interest from Jews in the Diaspora who are considering investing in a home in Israel. So what are the hottest areas people are interested in and where can you get the best bang for your buck? Watch here >>

Revamping Tel Aviv: Urban renewal in the nonstop city

Urban renewal makes up about half of the development projects across Israel, and Tel Aviv is no exception. It's no surprise - being such a small country, there is limited supply to meet the high demand, making these projects a great solution.

Oron Real Estate, part of the Oron Group, gives us an inside look at one of their new developments giving the nonstop city a facelift, which has a lot of potential to see prices sky rocket in the future. Take a look >>

Legal obstacles and your rights when buying property in Israel

Ran Reichman, an attorney and expert in family law, breaks down the unexpected challenges that may come up when buying property — from divorce to the unexpected death of a property owner.

He helps us understand what to take into consideration when structuring a purchase deal. Watch more >>

Seeing pink! The family business doing luxury real estate in style

Meet Maxine Marks and her family, who are all experts in the luxury real estate market, selling and renting houses and apartments in the coastal city of Netanya located less than an hour north of Tel Aviv.

The Marks moved from the UK to Israel decades ago, so they really understand what buyers from abroad are looking for, and are ready to guide you throughout the whole process. Meet Maxine and her family >>

Legal tips and where to get the best bang for your buck

Founding partner and head of the real estate department at leading law firm Doron Tikotsky, attorney Yaron Tikotzky gives us his best legal real estate tips — including what he believes will be the next hottest markets in Israel. Learn more >>

Spotlight on Bat Yam

Just ten minutes south of Tel Aviv, Bat Yam is one of the most up and coming cities in Israel. Boasting an amazing beachfront, the city is going through a major urban renewal, and is connected to Tel Aviv by the new light rail system, making it a breeze to get into the center.

Oron Real Estate company gives us an inside look into the new project they're developing. Watch here >>

Spotlight on Netanya

Israel's long coastline means there are many beautiful beach towns and cities to consider when buying. Netanya is just a half-hour train ride away from Tel Aviv, and its diverse population of olim is expected to grow enormously as incredible new neighborhoods are being built.

Here's a closer look at one of the projects being developed by Azorim Real Estate. See more >>