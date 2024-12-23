Fire in Jerusalem: Dozens injured, three in serious condition

Three young men aged 18-25 were seriously injured Monday, and dozens more were moderately and lightly injured, in a major fire that broke out in a boarding school in Jerusalem. Magen David Adom teams arrived at the scene and reported about 40 injured at the site. Twelve firefighting teams were rushed to the spot, where the firefighters identified a fire on the top floor of the building.

The boarding school serves as an educational institution for girls, fire fighter teams rescued 32 girls from the smoke. Emergency medical paramedic Eliyahu Ben Hamu recounted that they "arrived at the scene in large forces and saw a lot of smoke coming out of the building. The extinguishing forces brought out the casualties to us, all were fully conscious and suffered from smoke inhalation. We started providing first aid while we were loading them onto intensive care units and MDA ambulances and evacuating them to the various hospitals in the city."

At the end of the event, the commander of the Jerusalem Fire and Rescue Services, Shmulik Friedman, reported that the fire broke out in an electrical cupboard and that the circumstances are now being investigated.

"At 7:45 [am] I heard shouts of 'Fire, fire' – I went outside and citizens arrived with a cutting disc and started to cut windows," one of the neighbors told i24NEWS.