Gang feud: Wave of grenade and shooting attacks targets Japanika restaurants

A series of overnight attacks struck multiple locations across Israel, including several branches of the Japanika restaurant chain owned by businessman Barak Abramov, in what police believe is part of an escalating conflict between rival criminal organizations.

The first incident occurred Monday evening at around 10:00 pm., when a fire broke out at a Japanika branch on Giborei Israel Street in Netanya after what police suspect was a stolen military-grade explosive device was thrown at the restaurant.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene, where no injuries were reported, although the restaurant sustained property damage.

"A preliminary investigation indicates that a stolen military explosive device was apparently thrown at the location," police said in a statement. "The incident appears to be criminal in nature and linked to an ongoing dispute between organized crime groups."

Several hours later, at approximately 2:44 am., another explosion was reported at a Japanika branch in the industrial zone of Afula. Investigators later determined that a grenade had been thrown at the restaurant. No injuries were reported, and police said the incident is also believed to be connected to a criminal dispute.

Later Tuesday morning, gunfire targeted another Japanika branch in Herzliya. Police cordoned off the area and launched a forensic investigation. No casualties were reported.

Additional incidents were reported overnight in Rishon LeZion, Tel Aviv, and Ness Ziona. While none resulted in injuries, all caused property damage and are believed to be linked to organized crime.

According to information obtained by i24NEWS Hebrew channel, at least 13 grenades have been thrown across Tel Aviv and central Israel over the past week as tensions escalate between the Mosli and Jarushi crime families.

Four separate Japanika branches have reportedly been targeted during that period.

Other recent attacks include gunfire at a Japanika restaurant in Givatayim, the burning of planters outside the same branch a day later, a grenade attack on a branch in Kiryat Ono, a pipe bomb explosion near a restaurant in Ramat Gan, and another grenade attack in Netanya.

Abramov was previously considered close to members of the Mosli crime family but is now believed by law enforcement to have ties to individuals associated with the Jarushi family. His name has surfaced in previous investigations involving the organization.

The violence continued overnight, with three fragmentation grenades reportedly thrown at locations linked to individuals associated with the Mosli organization.