Gov't plans on overhaul of neighborhoods hit by Iran missiles

Recommended -

To expedite the renewal of areas damaged in the Iranian attacks during the 12-day war last month, the state plans to also require adjacent buildings that were not damaged to be rebuilt i24NEWS learned on Tuesday.

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) Internal Affairs Committee met to discuss the rehabilitation plan for the buildings damaged, estimated to involve about 3,000 apartments in more than 30 buildings. The state will give the residents a period to independently organize for urban renewal (evacuation and reconstruction), apparently a period of 60 to 90 days. If they are unsuccessful in these efforts, the state will impose urban renewal on the residents.

The required majority for carrying out the project will be 51 percent for the entire complex (and not per building and 67 percent as currently stipulated by law). Furthermore, if there is a planning necessity, adjacent buildings that were not damaged in the Iranian attacks will also be included in the plan. The Finance Ministry emphasized that the intention is to avoid such a situation except when there is no other choice. Additionally, the ministry confirmed that residents who do not wish to participate in the urban renewal plan will be able to sell their apartment to the state, receive compensation, and purchase another apartment.