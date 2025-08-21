Gradually reopening of Tel Aviv train stations after electric failure

Recommended -

After nearly a week of severe disruptions caused by an electrification failure, Israel’s Transport Minister Miri Regev announced Thursday that Tel Aviv’s central railway stations will begin reopening in the coming days.

HaHagana station is set to resume service on Sunday, followed by HaShalom station on Monday.

On Tuesday, Lod Ganei Aviv and Kfar Habad stations will also reopen to passengers.

Speaking at a press briefing, Regev said the restoration of service had been accelerated with the help of Spanish experts, reducing what was initially expected to take several weeks.

“The safety of travelers is above all else,” she emphasized, adding that an external commission of inquiry would be established to determine responsibility for the incident.

The breakdown occurred last Friday when a freight train damaged electrical cables south of Tel Aviv and between Hadera and Netanya, forcing the closure of several stations and cutting key connections between northern and southern Israel.

Regev acknowledged the hardship caused to passengers but noted that free shuttle services were provided. She criticized political opponents for attempting to “exploit the incident for petty politics,” while praising railway staff for their professionalism. “We will learn the necessary lessons to ensure this does not happen again,” she said.