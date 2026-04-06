Haifa strike victims identified: four killed seeking shelter in building's stairwell

Israeli authorities have identified the four people killed in an Iranian missile strike that hit a residential building in Haifa on Sunday.

The victims are Vladimir and Lena Gershevich, both around 80 years old, their son Dmitry Gershevich, 42, and his partner Lucille-Jean, 35, a Philippine national.

According to initial reports, Dmitry and his partner, who normally lived in Herzliya, had traveled to Haifa to assist Vladimir following a prolonged hospitalization at Rambam Medical Center.

Only hours after their arrival, the building was struck directly by an Iranian missile, causing a partial collapse. An upper floor reportedly collapsed onto their apartment, trapping the family under the rubble. Following the missile alert, the family took shelter in the building’s stairwell due to Vladimir’s medical condition, which prevented him from reaching the designated bomb shelter.

Lena Gershevich, was described as a well-known figure in the arts community. A graduate of the Glière Academy of Music in Kyiv, she worked as a vocal teacher and taught at the Nissan Nativ Acting Studio, while also participating in productions in Israel and abroad.

Rescue operations in the area continued into the day as emergency teams worked through the damaged structure. The strike is part of an ongoing escalation of attacks across Israel, with authorities reporting increased intensity in recent days.