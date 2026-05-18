Suhail Melhem, head of the Jadeidi-Makr local council, was seriously wounded overnight Sunday to Monday in what police suspect was an assassination attempt outside a wedding hall in the northern Israeli village.

His deputy, who was with him at the time, was moderately injured in the same shooting. Both men were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya for medical treatment.

Magen David Adom received the initial report shortly before 00:30, describing two men wounded by gunfire outside the wedding hall. Large police forces deployed to the scene, launching a manhunt for the suspects and collecting evidence from the site.

MDA paramedic Kharet Kalib said, "We saw a 49-year-old man who was injured by gunfire and was conscious. We provided him with life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital in moderate condition. Another injured person was evacuated from the scene, a man in his 50s who was conscious and suffering from severe gunshot wounds to his body, and his condition is serious."

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Melhem has been under threat for an extended period. According to police suspicions, he was attending a wedding at the hall and was not accompanied by a security guard at the time of the shooting. His security guard was shot and moderately wounded in a separate incident about a year ago.

Police have since arrested a suspect in connection with the attempted assassination.