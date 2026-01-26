Hero returns: Israeli nation reacts to return of final hostage body

After 843 days in captivity, the body of Ran Gvili, the last Israeli abducted into the Gaza Strip, has been returned to Israel, bringing closure to families and the nation.

Emotional reactions poured in from across Israel, including the Prime Minister, government ministers, former prisoners of war, and local councils in the Gaza envelope.

Ran Gvili, 24, an IDF combat soldier fighter from Meitar, fell in combat on October 7, 2023, during the terrorist attacks on the Gaza envelope.

Despite recovering from a fractured shoulder sustained in a motorcycle accident, he rushed to the front lines in Kibbutz Alumim, where he fought courageously to protect civilians until his ammunition ran out. His body was subsequently abducted into Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the operation as “an extraordinary achievement for the State of Israel,” telling reporters, “We promised to bring everyone back, and we have brought everyone back, down to the very last one. Rani, Israel’s hero, was the first to enter and the last to come out. This is a tremendous accomplishment for the IDF, for the state, and for the citizens who gave us the backing to complete the mission.”

Tali Gvili, Ran’s mother, shared her grief and pride on Facebook, writing: “The first to go out, the last to return. Our hero.” Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir also spoke with the family after the body was identified in Operation “Brave Heart” in northern Gaza, saying, “We have fulfilled the promise of not leaving anyone behind.”

Political leaders expressed their support. Opposition leader Yair Lapid said, “I embrace his family and send my support to the security forces who did everything to bring him back.”

Former hostages Emily Damari and Ziv Berman also shared their relief and solidarity on social media, while President Isaac Herzog highlighted that “since 2014, and after many long and difficult years, there are no Israeli citizens in the Gaza Strip. An entire nation prayed and waited for this moment—and now the circle is complete.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz called Ran’s return a “painful moment of closure,” praising his heroism and dedication: “Ran rushed to the Gaza envelope, fought with exceptional courage, protected civilians, and fell in battle. His return underscores Israel’s commitment to its fighters and citizens: to bring everyone home.”

Other officials, including Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir, echoed the praise and extended condolences to the Gvili family, while saluting Ran’s bravery and the efforts of the IDF and security forces.

Following the recovery, IDF soldiers sang “Ani Ma’amin” (“I Believe”) in tribute, and commanders from the Southern Command and the 252nd Division honored Gvili on his final journey home.

With Ran Gvili’s return, Israel marks the first time since 2014 that no citizens remain captive in Gaza, closing a painful chapter for the country and his family.