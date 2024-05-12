Herzog honors fallen soldiers in solemn Memorial Day ceremony at Western Wall

Israeli President Isaac Herzog delivered an emotional address at the Memorial Day ceremony held at the Western Wall on Sunday evening, honoring the memory of the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives defending Israel.

Against the solemn backdrop of the Western Wall, Herzog's words echoed with solemnity and reverence as he paid tribute to those who gave their life for their country.

In his remarks, Herzog reflected on the profound sorrow that has gripped the nation since October 7, a day marred by tragedy and loss.

"Every year, after the sounding of the Shofar, there reigns here in the expanse of the Western Wall Plaza a sacred, special silence, preserved only for this moment of the year. But tonight, we have no peace, and there is no silence," he lamented.

Herzog emphasized the gravity of the loss, describing it as a tear in the heart of the State of Israel. "This tearing – a symbol of Jewish mourning, it is a symbol of the mourning and sorrow of an entire people in this year – a year of national mourning," he declared.

Throughout his address, President Herzog shared stories of bravery and heroism, recounting the selfless acts of soldiers and civilians who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. From the courageous commanders who led from the front lines to the dedicated police officers who stood guard in the face of danger, President Herzog paid tribute to those who exemplified the highest ideals of service and sacrifice.

מעיין טואף/לע״מ

In a deeply emotional moment, Herzog turned his thoughts to the families of hostages held by Israel's enemies, offering words of comfort and solidarity. "We must summon courage and choose life. Not to rest and not to be quiet until they all return home," he affirmed.

As the ceremony drew to a close, Herzog invoked the memory of the fallen as a source of inspiration and resolve for the nation. "Even today, deeply within the national mourning, I know, I believe with all my heart: a new dawn will rise over all of Israel," he declared, expressing confidence in the resilience of the Israeli people.

In his closing remarks, President Herzog urged Israelis to honor the legacy of the fallen by embracing unity and fortitude in the face of adversity.

"The memory of the fallen will remain etched in the hearts of Israelis, serving as a reminder of the sacrifices made in defense of the homeland," he affirmed, calling on the nation to draw strength from the courage and resilience of those who came before.