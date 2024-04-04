Herzog: We must not return to Oct 6 internal divide which spurs on enemies

Israeli President Isaac Herzog spoke on Thursday at an event for children of fallen soldiers to celebrate their Bar Mitzvah and Bat Mitzvah, relating to the need for unity in Israel.

"Unexpectedly, a few days ago, Ruth Hershkovitz, the mother of Sergeant Major Yossi Hershkovitz who was killed in the battles in Gaza, came to the President's house," Herzog began his speech, "Yossi was the prinicipal of the 'Peleg' boys school."

"[First Lady] Michal and I were very moved to meet her, and even more moved when she asked us, in tears, one thing only: to do everything to stop the social rift in the nation. To do everything to fulfill Yossi's wish and maintain the unity of Israel," the president continued.

"This is what the people want and demand all the time: not to return to the dialogue of October 6! And certainly not during the war," Herzog stressed.

"It is clear to us all that the right to protest and demonstrate is a fundamental right in our democracy, and protests are a necessary and crucial thing in Israeli society. But there is a way to argue, how to debate, there is a way how to protest and how to demonstrate. Violence is a red line that must not be crossed in any way or form," the president referred to demonstrations turned violent in Jerusalem, overnight Tuesday.

"I remind us all that internal division is a great incentive for our enemies who happily pursue it. Especially in the tense days we are in and that we face," Herzog concluded. "Therefore, we must not go back to October 6, it is in our soul!"