High Court rules lesbian couples must both be registered as mothers

Israel's High Court unanimously ruled that the Population Authority must register both members of a lesbian couple as the mothers of their shared children.

The issue had been previously decided, but the Population Authority had refused to comply and registered only the biological mother on birth certificates. The new ruling will force the authority to issue new corrected birth certificates reflecting both women as equal parents.

Nine lesbian couples had petitioned the court to force the Interior Ministry and the Population Authority to recognize both women as mothers, after they gave birth to children with an anonymous sperm donation. The non-biological mothers had their parental status settled via legal procedures for adoption. The Population Authority had refused the couples, citing its practice of listing only biological parents on a birth certificate.

In the ruling, the judges explained that the Population Authority's claim could harm a child's welfare. Acting High Court President Judge Uzi Fogelman wrote that a person who had been legally established as a child's parent was entitled to the same rights and obligations as the biological one. By not registering the second parent, the Population Authority was sending an offensive message that while biological parenting is "real," non-biological parenting is inferior and somehow "conditional." Judge Fogelman stated that this type of message should not be accepted.