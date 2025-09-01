Historic shift: more Israeli kids enroll in religious schools than secular

Recommended -

For the first time in Israel’s history, more children are entering first grade in religious Jewish schools than in secular ones, according to recent data from the Education Ministry. Experts say the trend may signal long-term shifts in Israeli society.

The ministry’s figures show that nearly 180,000 children are set to start elementary school this September.

Of these, 29,470 will attend national-religious public schools and 42,751 will enroll in ultra-Orthodox schools. In comparison, 66,185 students are registered in mainstream secular schools, leaving Orthodox institutions ahead by roughly 6,000 pupils.

The data also reveals a decline in secular school enrollment for the second year in a row, with 5,000 fewer first-graders compared to 2023. While researchers caution against overinterpreting a single year’s numbers, they note that the change reflects a broader societal shift.

“This is a significant transformation in the structure of Israeli society,” said Sergio DellaPergola, professor emeritus and former head of the Hebrew University’s Harman Institute of Contemporary Jewry.

Experts have expressed concern that some religious streams may not adequately prepare students for integration into Israel’s modern economy or military, potentially creating long-term challenges for a tech-driven and defense-oriented nation.

The figures also highlight the diversity of Israel’s education system: among the new students, 11,418 will attend Bedouin schools, 2,702 Druze schools, and 26,975 Arab schools, while a small number, 63 children, are registered at Circassian schools.