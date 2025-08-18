Hostage Families Forum announces another nationwide day of protests on Sunday

Recommended -

The Hostage Families Forum announced Monday evening that it will intensify its campaign for the release of Israelis still held captive in Gaza, with a new nationwide day of mobilization set for Sunday, August 24.

The movement, organized under the slogan “Israel Stops,” aims to keep public pressure on the government and ensure that the hostage issue remains at the forefront of political and diplomatic efforts.

The announcement follows massive demonstrations over the past weekend, which organizers said drew around 2.5 million participants. According to the forum, these protests sent a clear message of the public’s demands: the safe return of hostages and an end to the ongoing conflict.

Sunday’s program is already planned. Motorcades will depart from locations across the country at 4 p.m., followed by a large march in Tel Aviv at 7 p.m. toward Hostage Square.

The day will conclude with a major rally at 8 p.m. in the same square, which has become a symbol of citizen mobilization.

The families criticized the government for its handling of the hostage situation, noting that 50 Israelis have been held in Gaza for 22 months. They directly accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer of failing to conduct successful negotiations. The forum particularly faulted Dermer, who is in charge of the case, for not securing the release of a single hostage in six months, and criticized Netanyahu for publicly attacking relatives of the captives.

Organizers said that further details, including additional meeting points and schedules, will be shared in the coming days on the forum’s website and social media channels. Through this new day of action, the Hostage Families Forum hopes to maintain momentum and keep the issue at the center of Israel’s political and diplomatic agenda.