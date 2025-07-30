IDF issues 54,000 draft notices to Ultra-Orthodox youth amid recruitment push

Recommended -

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has completed sending 54,000 new draft summonses to ultra-Orthodox men between the ages of 17.5 and 28.

The move comes as part of the military’s 2024 recruitment plan, following the annulment of legislation that had previously granted exemptions for full-time Torah study.

The new call-ups are being directed at individuals no longer eligible for exemption under the defunct law.

The IDF is specifically targeting those without valid religious study deferments and says it is working to balance national security needs with respect for religious lifestyles.

As part of a broader recruitment initiative, 24,000 summonses were also issued earlier this year to Orthodox Christian citizens, reflecting the military’s expanding draft effort amid rising security demands and social pressure.

Under current Israeli law, all citizens are automatically subject to conscription beginning at age 16.5, unless granted a recognized exemption.

The recruitment drive is part of a delicate and long-running national debate over the role of Israel’s religious minorities in military service. The IDF, which operates under civilian and political directives, has said it will continue to tailor service conditions to accommodate cultural sensitivities.