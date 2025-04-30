IDF launches warning ops in Syria; Israeli Druze protest jihadist attacks

Protests erupted in northern Israel on Memorial Day Wednesday, with the Druze community demonstrating to voice opposition to the lack of security provided to their fellow Druze by the new regime in Syria.

In the wake of the clashes between jihadists and Druze, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz released a statement confirming that the IDF has launched a "warning operation" to send a message to the new regime, and hit an extremist group planning on attacking the Druze.

Some Israeli Druze are even preparing to enter Syria to join their brethren amid the threat of jihadists, i24NEWS learned, with youth amassing in the four Druze villages in the Golan Heights.

This comes after several Druze died in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, after an audio clip surfaced of a man criticizing the Prophet Muhammad, which was attributed by extremists to Druze cleric Marwan Kiwan. Kiwan, meanwhile, has denied making the recording, condemning the message, and blamed it on elements attempting to "incite strife between components of the Syrian people."