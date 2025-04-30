IDF launches warning ops in Syria; Israeli Druze protest jihadist attacks

Since deadly clashes between Druze and jihadists in Jaramana, near the Syrian capital of Damascus, members of the minority are increasingly vocal about worries the new regime will not provide safety

i24NEWS
i24NEWS
1 min read
1 min read
 ■ 
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, Israel
Druze protest while police guard during a protest against the construction of a new wind farm near the village of Majdal Shams, in the Golan Heights, IsraelAyal Margolin/Flash90

Protests erupted in northern Israel on Memorial Day Wednesday, with the Druze community demonstrating to voice opposition to the lack of security provided to their fellow Druze by the new regime in Syria.

In the wake of the clashes between jihadists and Druze, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz released a statement confirming that the IDF has launched a "warning operation" to send a message to the new regime, and hit an extremist group planning on attacking the Druze.

Some Israeli Druze are even preparing to enter Syria to join their brethren amid the threat of jihadists, i24NEWS learned, with youth amassing in the four Druze villages in the Golan Heights.

This comes after several Druze died in Jaramana, a suburb of Damascus, after an audio clip surfaced of a man criticizing the Prophet Muhammad, which was attributed by extremists to Druze cleric Marwan Kiwan. Kiwan, meanwhile, has denied making the recording, condemning the message, and blamed it on elements attempting to "incite strife between components of the Syrian people."

This article received 0 comments

Comments