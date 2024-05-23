IDF warned Netanyahu months before October 7 of threat to national security

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that its Intelligence Directorate had warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in four letters from March to July 2023 that Israel's enemies viewed national unity as compromised, particularly within the military.

The confirmation came in response to a freedom of information petition by the NGO Hatzlacha, submitted on October 29.

The petition requested information on IDF assessments to Netanyahu in 2023 regarding "the dangers, risks, and possible consequences arising from internal social processes," referring to the formation of the current government, the judicial reform it pushed for, and the upheaval in Israeli society over the proposed reforms.

During 2023, much of Israel protested in the streets, either for or against the reforms to change the judicial system in Israel. Supporters said the reforms would strengthen Israeli democracy, while opponents blasted the "overhaul" as weakening democracy.

The conflict spread to the army, with reservist pilots and other essential elements of the military refusing to show up for duty.

While the military refused to share any of the assessments, it did confirm that four different letters were sent to Netanyahu between March and July, warning that Israel's enemies viewed national unity compromised.