In the shadow of the ongoing war, Transportation Minister Miri Regev detailed the changes to the Memorial-Independence Day ceremony that will be held on the evening of May 13.

Regev, who is in charge of the event, said the traditional event has been adjusted to respect the painful events of October 7 and reflect the difficult atmosphere of the country at war, while still honoring and celebrating the country's existence.

The ceremony held at Mount Herzl, which begins with the lighting of a torch and raising the flag from half-mast to full-mast, marks the transition from the country's somber Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror and into a spirited Independence Day celebration.

Foremost among the changes, for the first time ever the torch-lighting ceremony that closes out Memorial Day will leave Jerusalem and take place in the Gaza border area. 12 sites that were among the hardest-hit on October 7 will see the lighting of beacons, including the kibbutz communities of Kfar Aza and Nir Oz, the site of the Nova music festival in Re'im, the destroyed police station in Sderot, Memorial Park in Ofakim, and the IDF base at Nahal Oz.

Regev acknowledged that the community of Be'eri had been approached to participate and that they had refused. "I took into account that some, due to their anger and disappointment, would not want to participate and cooperate," Regev said, adding that she respected their decision.

The lighting of 12 torches is also considered the hallmark of the Independence Day ceremony, highlighting outstanding individuals for their contributions to the state. The minister said that in light of so many acts of heroism over the past half-year it was impossible to limit the selection to just a dozen, and for that reason each torch would be lit by a group of people. Regev said that the names of the torchbearers would be released in the coming days.

The transport minister said that other sections of the ceremony would be scaled down and that the fireworks display that closes out the event would be canceled, as had been previously announced. In addition, the ceremony will be wholly pre-recorded without an audience, following consultations with security officials.