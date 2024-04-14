Iranian attack on Israel: 7-year-old girl hospitalized in serious condition

Following an Iranian attack on Israel, a 7-year-old Arab Israeli girl was seriously wounded by shrapnel falling on her home in a Bedouin community near Arad.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided initial treatment for the girl, then transferring her to the Soroka Medical Center in Beer Sheba for further treatment.

"Near the entrance to Arad, we reached a private vehicle from the Bedouin community. In the back was a half-conscious girl with a shrapnel wound to the head. We gave her vital care and evacuated her to hospital in a serious condition," Zohar Sarbinski, a MDA paramedic, described.

Soroka later updated that the wounded girl had been transferred to the operating theater, and then admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

In addition, MDA teams were dispatched to treat about 20 people who suffered from anxiety and were slightly injured on the way to protected areas.

Iran had launched over 300 projectiles toward Israel, including drones and ballistic missiles, 99 percent of which were intercepted by the Israeli military and its allies in the region. Sirens sounded across the country, including in the Negev region and its metropolis Beer Sheba, in the north, as well as in Jerusalem and the West Bank.