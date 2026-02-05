Iranian spy: Israeli court sentences Yeshiva student to three years for espionage

The Jerusalem District Court on Thursday sentenced 22-year-old Elimelekh Stern, a resident of Beit Shemesh, to three years in prison for espionage on behalf of Iran during the ongoing war. Stern was convicted of contacting a foreign agent and conspiring to issue threats after agreeing to carry out operations for Iranian intelligence services.

According to the indictment filed in July 2024, Stern, a yeshiva student affiliated with the Vizhnitz Hasidic community, communicated via Telegram with a profile known as “Anna Elena,” identified by prosecutors as a cover for Iranian operatives. In return for cryptocurrency payments, he agreed to perform a series of tasks inside Israel.

The missions included posting flyers in Tel Aviv, concealing cash in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, delivering threatening packages, and vandalism during demonstrations. Authorities noted that Stern refused some requests deemed too severe, including arson and murder.

Court documents reveal detailed instructions from his Iranian contact. In one unusual assignment, Stern was asked to place a sheep’s head outside the residence of Israel’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency. Unable to procure one, the mission was modified to delivering a decapitated doll with a knife, flowers, and gift wrapping. Stern even sent photos of the floral arrangements for approval, expressing repeated concern about the risk of arrest.

Stern also recruited two other Israeli citizens to assist with tasks such as hanging posters, hiding cash, and delivering packages. He was offered payments of up to $3,000 per vehicle to vandalize or set fire to cars at protests, with no distinction between right- or left-wing demonstrations.

The prosecution had sought a seven-year sentence, citing the seriousness of committing espionage during wartime for an enemy state. Legal experts note the sentence carries symbolic significance: Stern is the first individual since the start of the conflict to be convicted of espionage for Iran without a plea bargain, reflecting a stricter judicial approach.

Authorities say the ruling is intended to set a precedent for similar cases. Currently, 35 other cases involving 57 defendants accused of acting on behalf of Iran are ongoing in Israeli courts.