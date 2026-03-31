Israel allocates 100 million shekels in emergency aid amid Iran war costs

The Israeli government has approved an immediate allocation of 100 million shekels (approximately $31.6 million) in emergency funding for regional councils to help cover war-related expenses tied to the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The decision, coordinated by the offices of Prime Minister Netanyahu alongside the Finance and Interior Ministries, is intended to ensure the continued operation of essential municipal services during the crisis period.

According to officials, the funding package includes baseline grants for all local authorities, with additional support directed toward communities most heavily affected by security threats and damage linked to ongoing military activity.

The government also said a wider compensation framework is being prepared, with eligibility criteria to be defined by relevant ministries. Additional funding injections remain possible if the conflict continues or intensifies.

Earlier this month, several municipalities near the northern border and Gaza protested a 3% budget reduction, arguing it would weaken reconstruction efforts in high-risk areas.

Local officials have increasingly voiced frustration over what they describe as a gap between government pledges and conditions on the ground, with some mayors calling for expanded protections, tax relief, and long-term support for residents in frontline communities.

As the war continues, the effectiveness and sufficiency of the new aid package are expected to come under close scrutiny from regional authorities facing mounting security and financial pressures.