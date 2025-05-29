Israel approves 22 new settlements in West Bank

The Israeli political-security cabinet has approved the creation of 22 new settlements in the West Bank, in a decision presented as historic by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. This measure includes the historic return to the settlements of Homesh and Sa-Nur in the north of the West Bank, after the effective repeal of the disengagement law in this area. Four settlements will also be established along the eastern border with Jordan, seen as part of strengthening Israel's eastern backbone.

"This historic decision to establish 22 new settlements in Judea and Samaria [West Bank] strengthens our hold on Judea and Samaria, anchors our historical right to the land of Israel, and is an overwhelming response to Palestinian terrorism," said Katz. The minister added that "Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a vital bulwark for the security of major population centers in Israel," and represents "a strategic move that prevents the establishment of a Palestinian state that would threaten Israel."

Smotrich hailed the day as "great for the settlement enterprise and important for the State of Israel," stating: "Settlement on the legacy of our ancestors is the protective rampart of Israel – today we have taken a giant step to strengthen it." The new settlements are part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at reinforcing the Israeli presence on the ground and preventing the creation of a Palestinian state, according to officials. This decision marks the 58th anniversary of the "liberation" of the West Bank, according to official Israeli terminology, after Six-Day War in 1967 that ended Jordanian occupation of the West Bank, imposed since the War of Independence in 1948.