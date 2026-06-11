Israel approves permit for a hotel to be built at Ben Gurion Airport

Israel's National Licensing Authority, operating under the Planning Administration, approved a building permit on Thursday for a new hotel complex at Ben Gurion Airport, marking another step in the expansion and modernization of the country's main international gateway.

The project, promoted by the Israel Airports Authority, forms part of a broader development plan designed to upgrade Ben Gurion Airport and align its infrastructure and passenger services with those of leading international aviation hubs.

The future hotel will be constructed adjacent to Terminal 3, above the airport's baggage control center on the eastern side of the terminal. The development will cover approximately 31,500 square meters (339,000 square feet).

Construction of the hotel is expected to begin after the completion of the baggage control facility beneath it, a project currently scheduled for completion in 2028. According to project planners, the design maximizes the use of limited land available at the airport while integrating seamlessly into its operational environment.

Most of the baggage control center will be located underground, with only one level visible above ground. An eight-story hotel will then be built above the facility.

The permit was granted following a professional review that determined the project meets both the airport's operational requirements and the growing needs of Israel's tourism sector.

However, the project remains subject to several conditions before construction can proceed. These include obtaining approvals related to fire safety, civil defense, ecological building standards, as well as authorizations from the Civil Aviation Authority and the Ministry of Defense.

Shira Brand, Vice President of the National Planning Headquarters, described Ben Gurion Airport as "Israel's main gateway to the world," emphasizing that increasing air traffic volumes require continuous improvements to passenger services.

She said the hotel project is part of a broader vision to develop modern aviation infrastructure that balances operational demands, high-quality service, and efficient land use.

Ron Rekach, Director of the National Licensing Authority, welcomed the approval as a significant step toward enhancing the travel experience at Ben Gurion Airport, The project will bring the airport in line with major international airports while maintaining the principles of planning efficiency and aviation safety.”