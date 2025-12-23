Israel back in the skies: aviation bounces back with record growth

Israeli civil aviation has made a remarkable recovery in 2025, signaling a return to international prominence after years of disruption caused by regional security tensions, the global pandemic, and ongoing conflict-related challenges.

The aviation sector, which had faced sharp declines in passenger traffic and international connectivity, is now demonstrating strong growth, with airlines resuming operations and airports handling record numbers of travelers.

Data released by the Israel Airports Authority highlights significant increases in passenger volumes, flight activity, and border crossings, showing that the country’s aviation infrastructure has not only rebounded but is poised for continued expansion.

Ben Gurion Airport, Israel’s primary international gateway, led the recovery, with approximately 18.4 million passengers flying internationally through the airport in 2025, a 33 percent increase compared to 2024.

Aircraft movements reached around 134,000 flights, up 32 percent from the previous year, and roughly 60 international airlines now operate at the airport. Projections indicate that international passenger traffic could reach 22 million in 2026.

Israeli carriers dominate activity at Ben Gurion, with El Al accounting for approximately 38 percent of passenger traffic, followed by Israir and Arkia. Collectively, the three airlines manage 58 percent of all passenger traffic, with Wizz Air ranking fourth. The most popular destinations among travelers in 2025 were Greece, with about 2.2 million passengers; the United States, 1.6 million; the United Arab Emirates, 1.5 million; Italy, 1.2 million; and Cyprus, also 1.2 million.

Regional airports also recorded growth. Haifa International Airport handled 280,757 passengers, including roughly 198,000 on international flights, while Ramon International Airport in Eilat saw a 13 percent increase in passenger traffic, serving approximately 742,000 domestic passengers and 7,500 international travelers.

Border crossings managed by the Airports Authority processed approximately 5.25 million passengers in 2025, an increase of 13.5 percent compared to the previous year. Among these, the Yitzhak Rabin Crossing handled 1.93 million passengers, up 19 percent; Begin-Taba Crossing recorded 960,000 passengers, up 56 percent; the Allenby Crossing saw 1.87 million passengers, a 6 percent decrease; and the Jordan River Crossing registered 495,000 passengers, up 24 percent.

The Airports Authority is advancing a large-scale infrastructure development plan valued at approximately 7.9 billion NIS, aimed at upgrading airports and border crossings to accommodate growing passenger traffic, improve service quality, and strengthen safety and operational resilience.