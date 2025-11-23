Israel launches national campaign to combat domestic violence

Ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Tuesday, Israel’s Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs is launching a major national initiative to prevent domestic violence.

The new strategy centers on a public awareness campaign that begins airing today across major TV stations, radio networks, and the ministry’s digital platforms.

The campaign directs viewers to a dedicated mini-site offering tailored information and resources for men, families, and individuals experiencing or witnessing violence.

Anat Raz, the ministry’s Director of External Relations and spokesperson, says the effort is rooted in extensive research, including in-depth interviews, focus groups, and conversations with men undergoing treatment or rehabilitation.

“The subject is sensitive, and for many men it is difficult to reach out for help. This campaign is just one part of a broader strategic effort,” Raz notes.

But the initiative extends far beyond messaging. It forms part of a national plan that brings together new government policies, expanded support and reception services, and long-term prevention programs aimed at breaking cycles of abuse.

In parallel, the ministry is enriching its digital support tools to help the public recognize early warning signs, encourage victims, both women and men, to seek help, and share stories of recovery and resilience.

The campaign reinforces a series of government actions taken in recent years to combat family violence in a more systematic and sustainable way. It is expected to serve as a foundation for future cross-ministry cooperation and the expansion of nationwide support services.