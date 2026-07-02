Israel marked 1,000 days since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre on Thursday with nationwide ceremonies, memorial marches, and calls to remember those killed, support the families forever changed by the attack, and reflect on a war that continues to shape the country's security reality.

At dawn, bereaved families, survivors, former hostages, and relatives of those killed gathered across Israel for commemorative events organized by the October Council. The day began at 6:29 a.m., the moment the October 7 assault began three years ago, followed by a nationwide minute of silence and memorial events stretching from the Gaza border communities to Tel Aviv.

The day's events culminated in a march by bereaved families to Hostages Square, renamed "Memory Square" for the occasion, where thousands gathered for an evening rally honoring the victims and reflecting on the lasting impact of the attack.

As Israelis paused to mark the milestone, the Israel Defense Forces released new figures illustrating the scale of the threats the country has faced since October 7.

According to the IDF, tens of thousands of missiles, rockets, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have been launched toward Israel over the past 1,000 days. More than 30,000 projectiles crossed into Israeli territory.

The military released statistics on all the attacks on Israel since Oct. 7, including: more than 20,000 projectiles from Lebanon, more than 10,000 from the Gaza Strip, more than 1,000 from Iran, more than 80 from Yemen, and more than 40 from Syria.

Addressing the General Staff during a situational assessment, IDF Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir described the anniversary as both a moment of remembrance and of continued vigilance.

"Today marks 1,000 days since the outbreak of the longest war in our history," Zamir said. "It is a war that began with a grave failure and the worst tragedy in the history of the State of Israel."

He said Israel had emerged from the initial shock to wage a campaign that produced "unprecedented accomplishments," while cautioning that the conflict is far from over.

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"Iran continues to be the primary focus of our preparedness," Zamir said, adding that every operational theater remains active and interconnected. "In every sector, we must remain vigilant and prepared for rapid escalation and for an immediate return to combat."

The military chief also emphasized the need to care for soldiers after nearly three years of continuous operations, calling service members in the regular army, career military, and reserves "the State of Israel's most important resource."

The 1,000-day commemoration served not only as a remembrance of the victims of October 7 but also as a reminder that the consequences of the attack continue to reverberate.

While bereaved families marched in memory of loved ones and called for accountability, Israel's security establishment stressed that the country remains on alert against threats from multiple fronts, arguing that, like any sovereign nation, Israel retains the right to defend its citizens against armed groups and hostile actors targeting the country.