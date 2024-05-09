Israel nears 10 million population milestone in time for 76th Independence Day

As Israel prepares to celebrate its 76th Independence Day, the nation's population stands at a staggering 9.9 million, marking a remarkable increase from the 806 thousand people recorded at the establishment of the state in May 1948.

This growth signifies a more than 12-fold expansion in the population over the past seven decades.

Presently, 73.2% of Israel's residents identify as Jewish, while 21.1% are Arab.

According to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Thursday, Israel's population comprises 7,247,000 Jews (73.2%), 2,089,000 Arabs (21.1%), and the remainder (5.7%) belong to other specified groups. Over the past year, the population has grown by 189,000 individuals, marking a 1.9% increase since the last Independence Day. During this period, approximately 196,000 births were recorded, alongside the arrival of about 37,000 new immigrants, while approximately 60,000 individuals passed away.

Furthermore, as of the end of 2022, approximately 45% of the global Jewish population resided in Israel.

Israel's demographic profile reflects a youthful population, with approximately 28% under the age of 14 and around 12% aged 65 and above. Looking ahead, projections based on CBS data indicate that by 2030, Israel's population is expected to reach 11.1 million, rising to 13.2 million by 2040. On the occasion of Israel's 100th Independence Day in 2048, the population is forecasted to reach 15.2 million.