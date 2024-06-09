Israel Police come under fire after doctor's arrest, alleged brutality during protest

Israel Police broke up protests in Tel Aviv on Saturday night, leading to allegations of excessive violence and brutality after a doctor was arrested while administering first aid to injured protesters.

Several medical groups and politicians called the police to explain and investigate the arrest of Dr. Udi Baharav.

The doctor's group MIRSHAM – Medical Residents Organization of Israel, said in a statement that it was "extremely disturbed" after seeing images of Dr. Baharav "violently dragged away while he was providing medical treatment to an injured protester."

This, MIRSHAM said, crossed a "red line."

The head of the Israel Medical Association threatened that the organization would retaliate if the Israel Police do not take action.

"I call on Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to immediately condemn the conduct of the police officers in the field and to ensure that such a serious incident does not happen again," said Prof. Zion Hagai.

He called for "an independent investigation of the incident."

"As long as we do not see a quick and adequate response, we will not hesitate to initiate organizational measures."

War cabinet member Benny Gantz said the claims "are alarming and must be examined and investigated." Despite "excellent" officers, Israel Police "must remember that their job is to protect the citizens, and allow the freedom of demonstration."

He singled out the police commanders, stating they "should act according to the law and not according to the spirit of the minister," referring to right-wing firebrand National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said there was "no explanation" for the images seen of "police officers brutally beating and dragging away a doctor who provided treatment in the field, even though he identified himself as a medical professional."

He called for the investigation and punishment of officers involved. In addition, Lapid said he would establish a center to document the conduct of police.

"This is not the police of Ben Gvir, but of the citizens of Israel. These protesters are our good citizens and the conduct of the police crossed every line," he added.

Ben Gvir, a controversial figure for his politics and policies he espouses, has repeatedly called for police to use more force to disperse demonstrations.

In 2023, then-Tel Aviv District Police chief Amichai Eshed resigned after he said he was dismissed by Ben Gvir for not using enough force against anti-government protesters during demonstrators against the judicial reform proposed by the government.