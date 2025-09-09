Israel ranks second in classroom density, OCED report shows

Recommended -

Israel holds a first-place ranking for education expenditure in primary, secondary, and post-secondary education institutions among Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries, while also ranking second in class density in primary education after Chile, a recent report shows.

The 2025 report, published on Tuesday, includes data on the state of the education fields in the organization's 38 member countries, indicating national trends. Most of the data in the report is based on the years 2023 and 2024, except for national education spending, which is based on 2022.

"The data in the report reminds us all of a simple truth: financial investment is a necessary condition, but it is not sufficient, said Director General of the Ministry of Education Meir Shimoni in a statement by the Ministry of Education. "What ultimately determines it is what happens in the classroom — how many students sit in front of one teacher, how much time he has for each child, and what support he receives at the beginning."

Israel also ranks third in the participation rate of children under the age of two in educational institutes, and first in the number of school days in primary education, being one of the only countries where most schools teach six days per week (214 school days in primary education in Israel compared to an average of 186 school days in OECD countries).

Regarding teachers, while the report stated that while Israel has seen an increase in teachers with master's degrees and doctorates, it also reported the vast majority of beginning teachers in Israel do not stay in the system long-term, and about a fifth of teachers who left resigned in the first five years.

"The OECD report presents a complex but familiar picture: Israel is at the top of the countries in terms of investment in education and the number of school days, but is still struggling with classroom overcrowding and teacher attrition," the Minister of Education Yoav Kish said in the statement.

He added that the Ministry is leading a joint effort with other government Ministries to reduce class sizes: "The goal is clear - that the significant investment in education will not 'erode' on its bureaucratic way to the classroom, but will reach directly in its full strength and scope to every student and teaching staff."